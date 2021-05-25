3 Things to do

1 READ: 11 objects that changed the world

When asked what objects have changed the world, most people might say the wheel. But many other inventions have transformed the world too.

One of the top picks on the Google Arts & Culture page is a story about 11 such objects, including masks, nails, arrowheads, light bulbs and jet planes.

For example, on Oct 21, 1879, Thomas Edison invented the first commercially viable electric light.

The American and his team had to find a filament that was both durable and inexpensive, which proved difficult.

They tried more than 6,000 combinations before they found a winner - carbonised bamboo. Mr Edison's light bulb became the first easily manufactured and affordable electric light source.

Info: Google Arts & Culture page (bit.ly/3bNtHjo)

2 WATCH: Song Joong-ki in Vincenzo

Likely the hottest K-drama right now, Vincenzo has been firmly lodged on Netflix's top 10 list in Singapore.

The 20 episodes follow lawyer Vincenzo Cassano, played by South Korean heart-throb Song Joong-ki, who gets involved in a battle with a powerful pharmaceutical company that is willing to sacrifice human lives for profit. It is the ninth-highest-rated drama in South Korean cable TV history.

The biggest draw here is Song, of Descendants Of The Sun (2016) fame, who plays an anti-hero in this story about revenge and seeking justice the mafia way.

But the other cast members - such as Taecyeon, the main rapper of South Korean boy band 2PM, and Jeon Yeo-been, who was named Actress of the Year at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival for the mystery drama After My Death (2017) - also make this a must-see.

Info: Netflix (bit.ly/2RyMY1s)

3 LISTEN: Playlists on Hear65

Find out more about Singaporean music and the musical tastes of local personalities by checking out the website of Hear65.

An initiative of the National Arts Council and produced by independent music media company Bandwagon, Hear65 offers playlists on topics such as Singapore rock music, which features tracks such as the now-defunct band Humpback Oak's Lower Girl (1994), and Singaporean band A Vacant Affair's head-banging song We Are Not The Same (2009).

Another playlist features what Singaporean actor Adrian Pang is listening to. The 55-year-old's picks include Charlie Lim's Bitter, Gentle Bones' Sixty Five and The Sam Willows' Robot.

Info: Hear65 (hear65.bandwagon.asia/listen)