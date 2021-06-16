3 Things to do

1 WATCH: South Korean drama Law School

One of the hottest K-dramas now is Law School, a crime drama which centres on a tough law professor and his ambitious students at a prestigious law school, as they encounter a shocking case that tests the idea of realising justice through the law.

The professor is played by South Korean Kim Myung-min, who is known for acting in series such as Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-shin (2004 to 2005) and The Miracle We Met (2018). South Korean actress Ryu Hye-young, whose past works include Heart To Heart (2015) and Reply 1988 (2015 to 2016), plays a first-year student who barely got into law school, while actor Kim Beom, of Boys Over Flowers (2009) fame, acts as another student who always gets the top grades.

Expect dollops of intrigue as arrests are made, speculations arise and unexpected developments unfurl. This 16-episode drama is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Info: Go to www.netflix.com/sg

2 TOUR: Sydney virtually

If you miss the azure waters and gleaming city of skyscrapers Down Under, take an interactive tour of Sydney, Australia's largest city, on the website YouVisit.

Here, you can view the picturesque surroundings on board a ferry and take a look around the famous Circular Quay, which is often dubbed the "gateway to Sydney". You can also bask in 360-degree views from the beautiful opera house, one of the world's most distinctive buildings.

In addition, you can also view pretty photos of the majestic Harbour Bridge, Royal Botanic Garden, Anzac Memorial and Hyde Park.

Info: www.youvisit.com/tour/sydney

3 LISTEN: Segment on property on 96.3 Hao FM

Mandarin radio station 96.3 Hao FM, run by SPH Radio, has revived its popular property segment during its Morning Drive Time slot on Wednesdays.

From 7.35 to 8.15am, deejays Wang De Ming, Hong Jing Yun and Liu Jie Qi will chat with Mr Lim Yong Hock, Propnex's key executive officer, about the property market here, discussing topics such as what to look out for when renting out, buying or selling one's property.

Why are property prices so high? Might cooling measures be introduced?

Tune in and you might soon become a property guru yourself.