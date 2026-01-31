Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

While taking short weekend trips to nearby destinations is a norm for Singaporeans, a new trend has emerged where more are opting for ultra-quick getaways of as short as 24 hours .

These travellers favour familiar hotspots such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, or Ho Chi Minh City. Some even head to these cities specifically for medical beauty treatments and aesthetic tourism .

Driven by Changi Airport’s superior flight connectivity and affordable airfares, these spontaneous micro-trips are even easier to book during the 2.2 sale in Singapore.

Whether you’re onboard with having a quick overseas day trip or prefer a longer vacation, save on flights, hotels and attractions with these 2.2 sale travel deals.

Trip.com 2.2 Cherry Blossom Sale

Traveloka 2.2 Sale: Up to $220 off flights, 22 per cent off duo bookings, flash sales and more.

Singapore Airline deals: Return flights from just over $168 to over 70 cities worldwide.

Pelago: KrisFlyer members earn $3 miles per $1 spent on bookings for activities, transport and more.

AirAsia CNY Travel Deals: Use promo codes to get up to $20 off flights and hotels

Agoda 2.2 Romantic Sale: Get an extra 15 per cent off hotel bookings.

Booking.com Early 2026 Deals: Save 15 per cent off or more on hotel bookings.

Satisfy your wanderlust with travel deals from the Trip.com 2.2 sale. Cherry blossom season falls in March and April and this is your chance to see the cherry blossoms in China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

During the sale, expect deals such as:

Up to $220 off Business and First Class flights (with $4,000 minimum spend)

Up to $120 off flights and hotels (with $1,500 minimum spend)

12 per cent off flights and hotels (up to $25 off)

Bundle and save deals, as well as 1-for-1 attractions flash sales

Discover the Trip.com 2.2 Cherry Blossom Sale

Admire the cherry blossoms this year in Japan, China, Taiwan and Korea. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Traveloka 2.2 Sale

When: Jan 28 to Feb 4, 2026

Take the chance to book your next trip to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China during Traveloka’s 2.2 Sale and admire the spring blooms.

Expect up to $220 off flights, $110 off five-star hotel deals, 22 per cent off duo bookings on hotels, flights and attractions, and more.

Besides all-day specials, flash sales and coupon drops will happen at timed intervals (12am, 12pm, 3pm and 8pm).

Discover the Traveloka 2.2 Super Sale

Singapore Airlines travel deals

When: Jan 28 to Feb 23, 2026

While technically not a 2.2 sale, Singapore Airlines has travel promotions on flights. The outbound travel period is from now till Oct 31 this year for selected periods. Some flight deals on return flights offered are:

Denpasar Bali: Economy Class fares from $258, Business Class fares from $998

Ho Chi Minh City: Economy Class fares from $248, Business Class fares from $1,028

Penang: Economy Class fares from $188, Business Class fares from $1,078

Taipei: Economy Class fares from $398, Business Class fares from $2,438

Hong Kong: Economy Class fares from $328, Business Class fares from $1,788

Additionally, book your hotel with Singapore Airlines and earn 5 KrisFlyer miles per 1 USD spent on hotel bookings worldwide . This deal is valid from now till Feb 9 and is valid for hotel bookings with check-out dates from Mar 1 to May 31, 2026.

Discover all Singapore Airlines travel deals

Pelago travel deals

If you’re flying Scoot or Singapore Airlines on your next holiday, or are a KrisFlyer member, book activities, arrange transport and book your eSIM through Pelago to save more.

Singapore Airlines passengers can enjoy up to $150 off

Scoot passengers could save up to $15 off

KrisFlyer members earn $3 miles per $1 spent on every booking

Discover Pelago deals

Book a short trip to Vietnam and explore its iconic limestone karst landscapes PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

AirAsia CNY Travel Deals

With the dates for the 2.2 sales and the Chinese New Year sales so close to each other, they inevitably overlap. AirAsia is offering CNY hotel and flight deals via limited redemption codes:

From now till Feb 22, use the code “CNYDEAL” to get $20 off flights and hotels (with $330 minimum spend)

Alternatively, use the code “PROSPERHOTEL” for $18 off hotels (with $125 minimum spend); valid from now till Feb 22

From now till Feb 8, get $18 off select flights to destinations such as Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and more with the code “MOVECNY”

Discover all AirAsia CNY Travel Deals

Agoda 2.2 Romantic Sale

When: Jan 26 to Feb 8, 2026

If you’re thinking of going big on Valentine’s Day gifts this year, book your special someone a trip overseas.

Whether you’re considering a regional trip or a getaway to major cities such as London, Paris, maybe even Tokyo, save an extra 15 per cent off hotel bookings; just check in to your hotel on or before Apr 25, 2026.

Discover the Agoda 2.2 Romantic Sale

Booking.com Early 2026 Deals

Save 15 per cent off or more on hotel stays when you book now and stay at your hotel of choice any time until Apr 1 2026.

As of Jan 30, 2026, hotel prices can be as low as $15 per night in Kuala Lumpur, $12 per night in Ho Chi Minh City and $17 per night in Bangkok.

Discover Booking.com Early 2026 Deals

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: 2.2 sale travel deals

What types of travel deals are available during the 2.2 sale?

1-for-1 deals on attractions, discounts with minimum spend for flights and hotel bookings, credit card exclusive promotions and more can be expected during the 2.2 sale.

What are the travel dates for the 2.2 sale deals?

Each retailer offers different promotions and travel dates for individual deals. Typically, the 2.2 sale travel deals cover flights and hotel bookings for the upcoming months which are usually off-peak travel seasons.

For example, Agoda is offering 15 per cent off hotel bookings if you check into your hotel on or before Apr 25, 2026.

How do I get the best prices during the 2.2 sale?

Pay attention to timed price drops or coupon deals. For example, Trip.com is releasing promo codes for up to 50 per cent off China flights and hotels every Tuesday.

This deal is valid if you book a trip with a DBS/POSB card and the discount is capped at $100 off.