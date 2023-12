SINGAPORE – If 2022 was the year of The Great Resignation, when droves of burnt-out workers quit their jobs in a tight job market, 2023 was the year bosses regained the upper hand.

PwC’s Global Workforce Hopes & Fears Survey 2023 in April showed that over three-quarters of the 1,000 respondents here had returned to the office (RTO). Almost six in 10 worked in a hybrid arrangement, according to the professional services firm.