15,000 invited to BTS’ free Gwanghwamun concert in March – how can the rest watch?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The concert will be broadcast live on large digital billboards installed on buildings surrounding Gwanghwamun Square, in central Seoul.

SEOUL – BTS’ free concert at Gwanghwamun Square in March will have 15,000 invited fans, organisers said on Feb 11 . But how can those in Seoul without a ticket watch?

An estimated 260,000 people are projected to gather near the venue – more than 11 times the square’s official capacity of 18,000.

For fans who were not among the 15,000 ticket holders, the concert will be broadcast live on large digital billboards installed on buildings surrounding Gwanghwamun Square, in central Seoul, including the Koreana Hotel and the KT Gwanghwamun West Building, according to Seoul city, which has become an official sponsor of the event.

Organisers are also considering installing additional large screens near Seoul Plaza, allowing more people to watch the performance live from nearby areas.

The upcoming concert will be held the day after BTS releases its fifth full-length album Arirang, and will feature performances from the album as well as the group’s hits.

The performance is expected to feature a dramatic entrance in which the seven members start walking in from Gyeongbokgung to Gwanghwamun’s woldae, an elevated stage for royal rituals and ceremonies from the Joseon era froom 1392 to 1910.

According to global fan platform Weverse, 2,000 fans will be selected via a raffle to access standing zones near the stage. Eligibility is limited to fans who have an official Army membership through the platform as well as those who have pre-ordered BTS’ upcoming album by Feb 13 .

A seating chart shared via Weverse showed a T-shaped stage, surrounded by three standing zones. Although the chart did not show other seating areas, fixed seats will be placed farther back along the plaza

Tickets for the fixed seats will be available to grab through Nol Ticket at 8pm on Feb 23.

Given the expected scale, the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Jongno District Office, Hybe and authorities are working together to expand viewership while ensuring public safety.

With the free concert taking place in an open area, there are concerns that a significant number of non-ticket holders may flock to the surrounding area.

Police estimate that up to 260,000 people could gather on the day of the event – extending from Gwanghwamun toward Deoksugung and Sungnyemun.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Feb 9 that authorities will deploy special operations units and all available resources to ensure safety, and divide the concert area into four zones – core, hot, warm and cold – based on crowd density to manage risks.

The concert will also be livestreamed globally via Netflix, marking the first time a Korean artist’s live event will be broadcast in real time across 190 countries and territories on the platform. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK