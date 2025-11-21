14,500 McDonald’s Happy Meals donated in S’pore following frenzy to collect BTS-inspired toys

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A total of 14 TinyTan toys across two sets, which also came with matching character cards, were available.

SINGAPORE – K-pop fans who flocked to McDonald’s outlets islandwide recently to snag coveted figurines of their favourite BTS members have managed to donate some 14,500 Happy Meals to a good cause.

This was made possible through the fast food chain’s Donate the Meal initiative, which it rolled out during its collaboration with TinyTan that saw 14 collectibles up for grabs.

In an Instagram post on Nov 20 , McDonald’s Singapore said that a total of 14,500 4-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meals will be shared as food vouchers with the Ronald McDonald House Charities Singapore and The Food Bank Singapore.

Among the beneficiaries are Pertapis, Red Cross Home for the Disabled, Chen Su Lan Methodist Children’s Home and Woodlands Social Centre , it added.

As part of the collaboration, fans received a limited-edition BTS-themed blind box with every purchase of a Happy Meal.

The first set of seven toys was offered from Sept 25 to Oct 15 , with the remaining seven released from Oct 16 to Nov 12 .

The frenzy to collect them all saw many BTS fans utilising the Donate the Meal option extensively, which was available in-store and on the McDonald’s app.

Selecting this option meant that a Happy Meal was not prepared. Instead, it was tracked throughout the campaign by McDonald’s, which had said that it would donate the total number of meals to a local beneficiary at the end of the promotion.

McDonald’s Japan previously drew flak after a similar Happy Meal promotional deal involving Pokemon cards resulted in instances of food wastage.

Social media posts that surfaced during the period showed bags of food left unclaimed in stores, with only the card packs taken.

On the launch of the BTS TinyTan sets in Singapore, many fans interviewed by The Straits Times said that they had made use of the Donate the Meal tab.

One fan bought 14 meals and donated half. After unboxing her 14 figurines , she proceeded to buy another seven meals, and donated all of them.