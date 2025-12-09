Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Shop the last major sale of the year

As 2025 draws to a close, it signals that we are fast approaching the last major sale of the year: the 12.12 sale. The shopping event is the final opportunity to buy items at a deep discount before 2026 arrives.

Whether you are looking for a last-minute Christmas gift or preparing for the new year, the 12.12 sale has lots to offer. You will find prices slashed across categories such as travel, health, home and more.

As it is still a few days away from the actual sale, deals are still rolling in. This article will be frequently updated till the 12.12 sales are over, so do check back. In the meantime, here is a curated guide on where to shop for the best 12.12 sales in Singapore.

Collect your exclusive Lazada promo code Lazada: Get 20 per cent off (capped at $14) when you spend a minimum of $45. Collect code via the Lazada app Code is valid from (8pm) Dec 11-14, 2025

In this article:

Where to shop the biggest 12.12 sales in Singapore

Best 12.12 deals: Health, fitness and beauty

Best 12.12 deals: Travel deals and gear

Best 12.12 deals: Home

More 12.12 sales in Singapore to shop

Where to shop the biggest 12.12 sales in Singapore

Lazada 12.12 All Out Year End Sale

When: (8pm) Dec 11-14, 2025

Expect a whopping up to 90 per cent off storewide flash sales and extra 15 per cent off store vouchers during Lazada’s last mega sale of the year.

At selected time slots, you can get deals as low as $0.12 and surprise boxes from $12 from (8pm) Dec 11 onwards.

If you are hosting dinners this holiday season, browse Redmart for deals such as:

Up to 65 per cent off seasonal specials

Up to 50 per cent off cheeseboards and wine

Up to 30 per cent off Christmas decorations

Shop Lazada 12.12 All Out Year End Sale

Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale

When: (8pm) Dec 11-19, 2025

Stand a chance to win a pair of business class air tickets when you shop the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale. As usual, you can expect the lowest prices guaranteed and next day delivery.

There will be daily deals released at 8pm priced at $1.20, $12 and $120 from top brands such as Dreame, Medicube, Ninja and Stanley. Remember to collect and stack Shopee and Brand vouchers for more savings.

ShopeeVIP subscribers can also collect an additional 25 per cent off voucher at select times.

Shop Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale

Amazon 12.12 sale

While Amazon has not announced whether they will have a 12.12 sale, they do have an ongoing sale where they are offering a buy 3 for the price of 2 promotion on toys, books and more.

The sale is valid from Dec 8-31, 2025. Alternatively, you can do your last-minute holiday shopping by checking out Amazon’s daily deals .

Shop Now at Amazon

Best 12.12 deals: Health, fitness and beauty

Watsons: From now till 9 Dec, shop the Watsons 12.12 sale-bration. You will find offers such as 2nd buy at $0.12, up to 50 per cent off products, $12 deals and more. Shop sale

iHerb: Save up to 65 per cent off on holiday wellness picks on selected supplements, skincare, beauty and more. Shop sale

Decathlon: While Decathlon is not holding a 12.12 sale, they have deals going up to 80 per cent off on everything from swimsuits to sports equipment. Shop sale

Nike: While technically not a 12.12 sale, you can still get up to 45 per cent off Nike running shoes and apparel. Shop sale

Clinique Honey Glazed Lip Set, $60

Buy here

PHOTO: LAZADA

Have the perfect pout this holiday season by using a combination of the Clinique cult classic Almost Lipstick and Lip & Cheek Oil. This set is usually worth $82.

Check back at midnight on Dec 12 on their 12.12 exclusive deal as prices will further drop. You can also choose between the shades Nude Honey, Black Honey and Pink Honey.

Shop Now at Lazada

Uruhime Momoko Ceramide + Collagen Supplement, $33.02

Original price: $50.80 (35 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: WATSONS

This oral ceramide supplement is said to lock in moisture and improve skin issues like dryness. Like many other popular collagen supplements in Singapore , it also helps enhance skin elasticity and firmness.

Shop Now at Watsons

Shop Now at Fairprice

California Gold Nutrition Vitamin D3, Citrus, $9.11

Original price: $15.19 (40 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: IHERB

Vitamin D3 is generally considered one of the best supplements for men as it is needed for hormonal balance, supporting immunity, prostate health, and muscle function.

If you are looking to support your bone health, this Vitamin D3 option from California Gold Nutrition can be consumed alongside a calcium supplement.

Shop Now at iHerb

Best 12.12 deals: Travel deals and gear

Agoda: From now till Dec 18, save an extra 15 per cent off hotels on your next holiday (check in on or before Mar 4, 2026). Shop sale

Traveloka: From now till Dec 12, collect coupons at specific time slots to enjoy deals such as buy 1 get 2 free offers, $120 off flights and hotels. The biggest coupon drop of up to $1,200 off flights and hotels (with minimum spend) will be released starting from (12pm) Dec 10. Shop sale

Klook: Get up to 50 per cent off experiences, attractions and more. Shop sale

Pelago: From now till Dec 12, get $20 off or earn 8 miles per dollar when you purchase travel experiences sitewide. Shop sale

Uniqlo: Travelling to a winter destination soon? Stock up on discounted winter travel essentials and get deals like 1 for $5.90 and 2 for $9.90 on HEATTECH socks from now till Dec 11. Shop sale

HEATTECH Ultra Warm High Neck T-Shirt, $29.90

Buy Limited Time Offer here

PHOTOS: UNIQLO

Stay warm in cold weather sans the bulky layers with UNIQLO’s HEATTECH clothing. The Ultra Warm line is 2.25 times warmer than regular HEATTECH and is suitable for temperatures ranging between negative 20 deg C to 10 deg C.

This offer is valid until Dec 11, 2025.

Shop Now at UNIQLO

DELSEY Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable Luggage, 25 Inch, $163.71

Original price: $261.94 (38 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

If you travel relatively light and prefer a medium-sized check-in luggage, this DELSEY Paris option might be suitable.

The luggage is made of polycarbonate, a material that is strong and durable yet lightweight; your belongings will be safe as it is transported from one airport to another.

Shop Now at Amazon

American Tourister Ellen Spinner 79/29, $126

Original price: $220 (43 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: LAZADA

If you need more space, go for this larger American Tourister hardshell luggage in green. With its uncommon colour and unique pattern, you will surely be able to easily pick out your bag on the conveyor belt.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

Best 12.12 deals: Home

The Sweet Antique Yankee Candle Warmer Set, $25.86

Original price: $107.74 (76 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

Instead of burning your candles and releasing soot and smoke into your room, warm them to keep your air clean and scented. Additionally, using an electric warmer extends the longevity of your candles and is much safer because there is no open flame.

Shop Now at Shopee

Tencel Lyocell Bed Sheet Set, $179.99

Original price: $359.99 (50 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: ROBINSONS

Improve your sleep quality with this soft, silky bedsheet set from Robinson’s Heritage Collection. The breathable material is cooling and aids in temperature regulation, which makes it ideal for our warm and humid climate.

Shop Now at Robinsons

Canned Drink Fridge Organiser, $11.90

Original price: $25.90 (54 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTOS: LAZADA

Better organise and save space in your fridge with this double-layered canned drink organiser. The rack is made of food-safe material and is durable and sturdy.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

More 12.12 sales in Singapore to shop

Robinsons 12.12 sale

When: Dec 7-12, 2025

From now till Dec 12, Robinsons is offering different pre-12.12 sale deals every day. You can also get up to 25 per cent off bedding, linen and more from their Hotel and Heritage collections during their early access sale .

During the actual sale, you can expect to enjoy up to 82 per cent off a wide range of items across various categories, including home and kitchen.

Concurrently, Robinsons is running their big IT gadget sale . Get up to 83 per cent off selected items till Dec 31.

Shop Robinsons 12.12 sale

Zalora: From 10 Dec, get up to 80 per cent off selected clothes, bags, shoes and accessories. Zalora VIPs get early access to the sale from (6pm) Dec 8 onwards. Shop sale

Lenovo: Save up to 45 per cent off laptops, tablets and more. Shop sale

Charles & Keith: While technically not a 12.12 sale, the homegrown fashion brand is offering 50 per cent off bags and shoes. Shop sale

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: 12.12 sale in Singapore

What is the 12.12 sale?

The 12.12 sale in Singapore is the last major sale of the year. Many shoppers use the ‘double-day’ sale to buy Christmas presents or shop for the new year.

When does the 12.12 sale start?

In the week leading up to Dec 12, you will find retailers and e-commerce platforms like Lazada and Shopee offering 12.12 sale discounts.

Some retailers also do pre-sale deals leading up to the actual 12.12 sale in Singapore.

Is the 12.12 sale bigger than the 11.11 or Black Friday sales?

Arguably, the 11.11 and Black Friday sales are the two biggest sales of the year and tend to offer the best discounts. The 12.12 sale is smaller in comparison.

However, you can still find good deals during the 12.12 sale, especially if you are doing last-minute shopping.