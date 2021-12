SINGAPORE - Christmas is here, and along with it, decorated trees, gifts, carols and gingerbread men. But what are the origins of the traditions, what do they have to do with the birth of Jesus Christ and why do people give presents?

The precursors of Christmas trees are evergreen ones such as douglas firs, spruce pines, cedar evergreens and cypress conifers which were used in pagan rituals to mark the winter solstice in December.