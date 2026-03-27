25% of fans at BTS concert in Seoul were foreigners, with Thais largest group

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Thai visitors made up the largest group of foreign attendees at 1,740, followed by Vietnamese at 1,184, Indians at 1,126 and Japanese at 1,098.

SEOUL – Approximately 1 in 4 people in attendance a t K-pop group BTS’ comeback concert in South Korea’s Gwanghwamun Square on March 21 were foreign nationals, with those from Thailand accounting for the largest share, according to Seoul demographic data released on March 27 .

The metropolitan government’s “living population” data indicated that 75,927 people gathered on March 21 in areas around Gwanghwamun Square, Deoksugung and City Hall Station.

The estimate was based on the people counted across what was informally dubbed the “BTS zone”, stretching from Gwanghwamun to City Hall Station, Deoksugung and the area around the Sogong-dong Community Service Centre.

Foreign nationals accounted for 19,170 of the total number, or about 25 per cent. Of those, the majority, at 13,889, were long-term foreign residents who had stayed in South Korea for more than 91 days, compared to 5,281 short-term foreign visitors.

The city said the figures suggest that foreign residents, such as students, made up a larger share of attendees than tourists.

Thai visitors made up the largest group of foreign attendees at 1,740, followed by Vietnamese at 1,184, Indians at 1,126 and Japanese at 1,098.

Seoul’s living population data estimates the number of people present at a specific place and time based on mobile carrier base-station data and other mobility information.

It also estimates the nationalities of foreigners in a given place and time based on immigration statistics, including tourists who are not registered as foreign residents.

Seoul’s real-time city data estimated as at 8.30pm on March 21 that 46,000 to 48,000 people gathered near Gwanghwamun and Deoksugung, including Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Plaza and the area in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Council building.

A city official explained there was discrepancy between the two data sets in part because the real-time data did not include foreigners not using roaming services, adding that the living population data on March 27 is more accurate.

The event organiser’s Hybe estimated the concert crowd at 104,000. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK