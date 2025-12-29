The Week in Pictures: Christmas celebrations, tsunami anniversary

DEC 28

Revellers in mock military garb pelting one another with flour and eggs in the south-eastern Spanish town of Ibi on Dec 28, 2025. In this 200-year-old traditional winter festival, the participants – known as Els Enfarinats (those covered in flour) – dress in military clothes and stage a mock coup d’etat as they battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers outside the town.

PHOTO: AFP