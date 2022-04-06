Ask The Experts: How to manage fatigue as well as stress levels

One in two employees find themselves working longer hours since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and a third of them do so for more than two hours each day, according to a recent study by The Straits Times.
Such prolonged work hours, usually at the expense of rest and sleep, can lead to fatigue and stress, and as a result, negatively impact our health. In the long term, it can also weaken the immune system and make us more vulnerable to diseases.
Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physician Lee Teck Chaw from Chang Le TCM Wellness Clinic explains the long-term effects of chronic stress on the body and shares some tips on how to better take care of ourselves.
How do fatigue and stress affect the body?
Stress affects all the five major organs – the heart, the liver, the spleen, the lungs, and the kidney – of the body. It is a major cause of many illnesses such as insomnia, migraines, hypertension, hyperthyroidism, gastroesophageal reflux, constipation, and even cancer.
Stress causes qi stagnation, disrupting our blood and energy flow. If the issue that is causing stress remains unresolved, it will drain our energy and cause fatigue. Fatigue will cause us to have a lack of energy and make us lethargic.
A fatigued person wakes up feeling not fully rested and by midday, he feels tiredness creeping in. Prolonged fatigue can also hinder our performance and affect our decision-making abilities.
In time, stress will weaken the immune system and make us more vulnerable to infections.
What can I do to relieve stress and fatigue?
First of all, have a good sleep of at least eight hours. Getting sufficient sleep is the most effective way of restoring immunity. Sleep also helps us clear our brain of negative emotions and feelings that accumulate in the day.
The next thing one can do is to take a break from work. There will always be bills to pay but we certainly do not want to spend our hard-earned money on medical bills.
You can also try meditation to calm and relax the mind so as to help you feel less stressed. Meditating before bed can also help you fall asleep more easily.
Acupuncture is another method to relieve stress if the acupoints that target stress and immunity are pressed. It releases endorphins, which are happy hormones, and stimulates blood circulation, allowing oxygen to flow better and improving overall body function.
What type of foods or supplements can I take to strengthen the immune system?
Berries: Rich in antioxidants, berries can keep free radicals, which can damage cells, at bay. Research has also shown that berries may reduce stress and have anti-inflammatory benefits.
Citrus fruits: Oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are high in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which provide vital support to the immune system.
Oily fish: For instance, salmon and tuna are high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to help manage cholesterol and blood pressure levels.
Lingzhi: A type of mushroom used in TCM, it has been associated with longevity since ancient times. Studies have shown that it can support the immune system and protect the liver and stomach. It is available as a supplement and sold across pharmacies.
Turmeric: A spice widely used in Indian cooking, turmeric and its active ingredient curcumin, have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. It also supports medical issues such as heart health, arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease.
What are the benefits of consuming lingzhi cracked spores?
One of the main healing properties of lingzhi is to calm the mind. This is of extreme importance to maintain the energy of the heart.
Lingzhi also contains polysaccharide, a carbohydrate that helps support immune function, maintain blood pressure, blood lipids, and blood sugar levels. Other benefits include:
- Protecting the liver
- Maintaining healthy hair
- Maintaining cognitive levels
- Strengthening the body
- Supporting blood circulation and metabolism
- Aiding digestion and maintaining vitality if consumed regularly
