Non-English option not available on new ATM machies

POSB rolled out new ATM machines recently at Bukit Gombak MRT station.

On multiple occasions, I noticed elderly folk having problems navigating the screens, due to the lack of language options other than the default English.

If there is an option for language choices, this should be made prominent on the starting screen.

If there isn't, then the option of languages other than English should be made available.

It is not safe for the elderly to approach strangers to help with their ATM cash withdrawals.

Sean Goh