WSH conference had diverse line-up of speakers

We agree with Dr Yvonne McNulty on the importance of having a diverse line-up of speakers and participants at the Singapore Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Conference 2018 (Conference ads give impression of lack of gender diversity, July 27).

We would like to assure her that the Singapore WSH Conference 2018 has lined up a panel of over 30 international and local speakers, both female and male, with varied backgrounds and experiences.

Some of the prominent female speakers in the panel include Ms Michelle Baxter, chief executive officer of Safe Work Australia; Ms Bonnie Yau, executive director of the Occupational Safety and Health Council, Hong Kong SAR; and Ms Margaret Heng, executive director of the Singapore Hotel Association and CEO of the Singapore Hotel and Tourism Education Centre.

With their wealth of experience, we believe they will inspire business leaders, WSH professionals and employees attending the conference to work towards healthier and safer workplaces.

Ms Baxter's and Ms Yau's involvement was featured in advertisements for the Singapore WSH Conference 2018 which ran on various print media on June 26.

We thank Dr McNulty for her feedback, which we will bear in mind in our other advertisements.

Ho Lai Fung (Ms)

Deputy General Manager

Planning & Operations

Workplace Safety and Health Council