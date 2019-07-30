Worries over drug recall linger

I was shocked to read about how three brands of the drug losartan - Hyperten, Losagen and Losartas - were taken off the market at the end of March (Blood pressure drug recall: Race to test, find alternatives, July 27).

Hopefully, those who have been consuming the old drugs will not experience any effects. If they do, what are they supposed to look out for? Will the authorities or pharmaceutical companies be made responsible for treating patients who experience such side effects?

As one of the world's best medical hubs, Singapore should do ongoing research and keep abreast of worldwide pharmaceutical developments to ensure patients are given the latest available drugs and that those less effective drugs are discarded.

David Soh Poh Huat