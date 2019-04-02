Why the hassle to collect Malaysian vehicle entry permit?

About two years ago I was asked by the Malaysian Ministry of Transport to apply for a vehicle entry permit (VEP) costing RM20 (S$6.60). All this was done online.

I have been informed that the VEP is ready and can be collected at one of four places - Lima Kedai Toll Plaza, Pandan R&R, Gelang Patah Southbound R&R and Plaza Angsana Open Carpark C.

I have to book a date and time and go to the collection centre in my registered vehicle to collect the VEP radio frequency ID tag personally.

Can the person in charge of this at the Malaysian Ministry of Transport please make it easier for Singaporeans to drive through the beautiful country, enjoy time with our Malaysian cousins and spend money, by sending us the VEP online?

I think many Singaporeans would forfeit driving into Malaysia rather than go through the hassle of collecting the VEP.

Also, do I get my money back if I want to cancel the VEP?

Kenneth Vaithilingam