Why leave lights on in new, unoccupied blocks?

I live near the upcoming Bidadari Housing Board estate, in which some blocks seem to have been completely built.

Every night, when I look out of my windows, I see that the lights in the completed blocks, as well as in the multi-storey carparks are fully lit.

This has been happening for some time.

Given that the first residents will not move in till the third quarter of this year, why does HDB deem it necessary to keep the lights switched on in these empty buildings?

Is it afraid that crime might be committed under the cloak of darkness? Or perhaps it fears that squatters might move in if the area is not lit? Or did someone simply forget to turn the lights off?

Whatever the reason, and no matter how energy-efficient those light bulbs may be, this is a careless and unnecessary use of precious energy resources.

It is ironic that the authorities are lauding multi-agency efforts like the Energy Efficiency Programme Office and grand plans like the third Green Building Masterplan, while wasting electricity over long periods of time for no conceivable reason.

Geraldine Wee (Ms)