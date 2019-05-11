Week's Top Letter #4: Consider an HDB enclave for singles

Singapore is a pro-family nation, with many government policies to encourage marriage. But many people are single not by choice, but due to lack of opportunity to find their right life partners.

I suggest the Government build an HDB enclave for singles.

It should be in a convenient location and have various flat sizes, such as studios to five-room flats, to suit different budgets and lifestyles.

Only singles older than, say 35 years old, should be allowed to apply, regardless of their income level. Once someone gets married, the flats should be sold back to HDB.

There should be communal areas for singles to mingle with organised group activities, sports, arts, hobbies, outings, and so on. There should be a cafe, food and beverage outlets, and residents' club house.

Encourage matchmaking agencies, travel agencies and restaurants to arrange activities for the singles there.

Tan Kok Liang