'VWO' name is not the problem

I am a social worker working with a voluntary welfare organisation (VWO) and I must confess I am one of the minority who do not wish for VWOs to be renamed as social service organisations (Stop calling them VWOs. They are social service organisations; July 21).

Those who know the sector treasure the proud heritage and volunteering spirit of our founders, something which I believe Singapore still lacks.

I am not convinced that adopting a new name would change the perception of people who do not know the sector. They would already have their preconceived notions and bias.

Changing the name would not be as effective as constant engagement with this "disconnected" group.

Certainly, times have changed and so has the way VWOs carry out their mission.

But let us not lose sight of where we have come from, as we progress to where we want to go in the helping profession. We are proud of our VWOs.

Gwee Chen Teck