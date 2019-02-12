Tourism Board should spice up tourist offerings in Singapore

The Singapore Tourism Board needs to look into introducing vibrancy and excitement into our city so as to attract younger and more active tourists.

If one were to consider the activities available to tourists in Singapore, one would realise that many of our tourist attractions are gardens, parks or malls.

There is a distinct lack of excitement in the city, even when considering the nightlife scene, as the prime nightlife spot of Clarke Quay is losing its attractiveness.

In 2016, plans were announced to turn Mandai into a 126ha eco-tourism hub (Mandai to become an eco-tourism hub featuring 2 new wildlife parks, eco-accommodation; June 1, 2016).

However, a close inspection of the plans for the area reveals that almost all of the activities offered are somewhat mundane, and merely involve walking or observing birds.

The relevant authorities should look into offering more adventurous and exciting games and activities at the Mandai eco-tourism hub that will attract more young and active visitors.

This can include a zip line that runs through Jurong Bird Park, offering visitors a close encounter with the birds in the air; bungee-jumping over a cliff; base-jumping over a man-made waterfall; canoeing or water-skiing in the river; a dirt-track that runs through the River Safari for all-terrain vehicles and a luge track that runs through the Night Safari.

These are some ideas that can spice up our otherwise ageing city.

Chia Eu Foong