Too many people soliciting donations

On almost every other day, I am approached in shopping malls, by the side of the road, and in MRT stations by organisations or university students asking me to donate money, be it to the low income, the Children's Cancer Foundation, or some environmental organisation.

I find this irritating and frustrating as I am 51 years old and have been having trouble getting a full-time job, yet am constantly being approached to donate.

Why are these people doing this in public, and why does the Government allow it? Raising funds to help is a good gesture, but I feel there are just too many people doing it, and it should be better controlled.

In my time living in Malaysia and Shanghai, I was never approached on the street and asked to donate money. I seriously question why these people are doing this.

Begging is not allowed in Singapore, but to me, this is just another form of begging. I am not sure which government agency can put a stop to this, but it is frustrating that this is happening in First World Singapore.

Ong Bee Bee