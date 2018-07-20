Take integration approach a step further

I welcome the news that the Housing Board and the labour movement are working together to tackle the rising cost of living by ensuring food prices stay affordable at hawker centres and coffee shops (HDB, NTUC ensuring affordable food options; July 15).

I would also like to suggest for HDB to go a step further to involve the Ministry of Health and the Health Promotion Board in its tender process to ensure that food options remain healthy and of a high quality.

The National Environment Agency could also be involved to ensure that cleanliness and environmental standards are maintained.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and even cancer are on the rise in Singapore, and one of the reasons could be due to Singaporeans' diet.

By changing the way a tender is awarded, it would be possible to encourage a healthier lifestyle among Singaporeans.

Ivan Teo