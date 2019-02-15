Switch to battery-powered leaf blowers

It is surprising that the relevant authorities have yet to ban the use of noisy leaf blowers and grass-cutting machines powered by diesel or petrol.

Residents of Housing Board estates are forced to tolerate the noise and smell for an hour or more every three to four weeks, whenever these machines are used.

Just because these machines have been used for many years does not mean this practice should continue indefinitely, especially when alternatives are already available.

A simple Google search shows that battery-powered leaf blowers, which are less noisy and do not pollute the environment, are being sold at very affordable prices.

The authorities should disclose their plans, if any, to encourage their contractors to switch to battery-powered machines for grass-cutting in HDB estates.

Steven Lo Chock Fei