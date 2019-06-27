Supportive work culture boosts employee commitment

Pay and benefits are necessary factors for an employee to be motivated, most people would agree, but beyond that, an understanding and supportive workplace management and culture are needed to sustain that motivation (Employee commitment dependent on situation, June 24; Wrong to assume part-timers are less committed, June 20).

By that, I mean management staff that is fair and impartial, and understanding to the personal needs of employees, particularly their mental health.

Research has shown that a toxic and ambiguous workplace leads to burnout and mental health issues in employees.

While it is understandable that companies are trying to keep themselves viable, my hope is that management will adopt more mental-health-friendly practices.

Of course, this is provided such employee accommodations do not affect the companies' bottom line too adversely.

For example, employers can grant employees with mood and anxiety issues unpaid and urgent leave when their staff need a break from work.

In this way, the companies do not suffer financial losses, while employees can take a break and regain their mental energies, and return to work refreshed and ready to take on the demands at the workplace.

Liu Rijing