Support available for those with autism to attend conference

We thank Mr Christopher Loy for his letter and agree with him on the importance of hearing from persons with autism (Don't shut out voices of those with autism; Jan 14).

The Autism Network Singapore (ANS) comprises several voluntary welfare organisations which serve the autism community.

It includes the Autism Association Singapore, Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), St Andrew's Autism Centre, Rainbow Centre and AWWA.

As it is not possible for these organisations to reach out to everyone with autism, we welcome Mr Loy and other adults with autism to engage with us via the ANS at enquiry2ans@gmail.com

The Asia Pacific Autism Conference (Apac) 2019 brings together autism experts, some of whom have autism, as well as practitioners, family caregivers and adults with autism.

This is the first time that Apac is organised outside Australia.

It is a major commitment by members of ANS and their partners to bring in both local and overseas speakers and participants to share new research findings and best practices.

As Mr Loy has suggested, this upcoming conference is one possible avenue for persons with autism and their families to share their experiences and discuss how they can be contributing members of society.

To encourage participation from local individuals with autism, the conference organisers are offering a heavily subsidised early bird registration fee of $642. The organisers will fund these subsidies from fees received and from donors.

To further support participation of persons with autism, additional subsidies will be granted to successful applicants. These include:

•Subsidies for local presenters with autism whose abstracts are selected.

•Subsidies ranging from at least 30 per cent to local adults with autism interested to attend the conference and require subsidies due to their financial situation.

Interested parties can contact the organisers directly at info@autismcongress.org to apply.

More information about the conference is available at http://apac.autismcongress.org/2019/

Stephenie Khoo (Mrs)

For the Organising Committee

Asia Pacific Autism Conference 2019