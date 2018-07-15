S'porean diver in Thai cave rescue does country proud

I was happy to read that Singaporean diver Douglas Yeo was involved in the multinational rescue effort in Thailand to bring the 12 boys and their coach to safety (It was touch and go, says Singaporean diver in cave rescue; July 13).

It was indeed a proud moment for us.

Many people were touched and some in tears, including myself, to see how brave the trapped boys were.

They had to undergo the difficult 17 days in the cave as well as overcome the psychological challenges and trauma of being trapped in total darkness without food and necessities for the most part.

I am happy the rescue mission was successful.

The operation truly brought the international community together - with the multinational rescue team working tirelessly and selflessly together for a good cause.

V. Balu