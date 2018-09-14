S'pore football has turned a corner

Fiji may be football minnows and probably better known for its rugby prowess, still, Singapore's 2-0 victory over them was really a positive and encouraging start under Fandi Ahmad (Not perfect but a positive victory; Sept 12).

For far too long, the football fielded by our national team was really nothing to shout about.

What made it worse was that supporters had to endure many months of winless matches.

By looking at the two recent friendly matches, one could easily see that Fandi's troops were trying their best to play positive football.

Granted that some of the players were still unable to deliver at the desired level, but the attitude and teamwork shown clearly demonstrated that they were willing to play their hearts out, both for the national flag and Fandi Ahmad.

Coupled with the fact that Fandi allowed a few youngsters to earn their debut caps, this can only be good for the future of Singapore football.

As a fan, I urge all Singapore football fans to continue giving their support even if the results are not forthcoming, provided that the team continues to play attractive, attacking and positive football.

Sebastian Tan