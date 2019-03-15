Spare a thought for 'jobless' hawkers during renovation

When I visited the Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre recently, a hawker told me that the market and food centre will be closed for major renovation for a three-month period from May to July.

There are more than 80 stalls selling cooked food and drinks, as well as a few dozen stalls selling meat, fish, poultry and vegetables.

All in all, a couple of hundred of people will be out of work for this period.

If these vendors and hawkers are depending on the earnings from their stall for their livelihood, they will be in dire straits if they do not have enough savings to see them through this period.

The authorities should spare a thought for these people who will be out of a job for three months, and come up with alternatives for them during this period.

Neo Poh Goon