Should national flower be changed?

I agree with Mr Lee Huan Chiang's assertion that, "a national flower has to be commonly seen and enjoyed by citizens or it loses its significance" (Help S'pore national flower to bloom, June 5).

After decades of propagation and promotion, and as the Vanda Miss Joaquim can hardly be found and seems to be largely ignored by gardening enthusiasts, it seems it must b e difficult to care for.

Perhaps we have made a mistake in choosing the Vanda Miss Joaquim as the national flower.

It is about time we revisit the choice.

Cheang Peng Wah