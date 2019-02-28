Security industry moving towards outcome-based approach

We thank Mr Liu Fook Thim and the Union of Security Employees for their views (Eliminate guards to transform security industry, Feb 25; and Clients need to look at security outcomes to transform industry, Feb 27; respectively).

I would add the following, which summarises what we as an industry are actively pursuing to ensure the transformation of both agencies and buyers collectively.

The Association of Certified Security Agencies (ACSA) represents the licensed security agencies in Singapore.

All the stakeholders in the private-security sector recognise and acknowledge the insurmountable challenges fronting the security industry, namely manpower shortages and the need for technology engagement.

ACSA, together with the Security Association of Singapore and the Union of Security Employees have formed the Security Industry Council (SIC) to collectively pursue the Industry Transformation Map.

A major change we are poised to make is to move away from the traditional manpower-headcount approach to an integrated outcome-based one.

The SIC has been engaging stakeholders and buyers to embrace this approach to realise better security outcomes.

The result will be to engage technology, enhance and upgrade security staff - in short upgrade productivity - security services and reduce the dependence on manpower as far as possible.

We thank both writers for their insightful thoughts.

Robert Wiener

President

Association of Certified Security Agencies (ACSA)