Riding PMDs in MRT stations a hazard

I am concerned about school children riding on personal mobility devices (PMDs) in MRT stations.

Recently, I was in Serangoon MRT station when I saw two schoolboys riding on PMDs in the station. One of them continued to ride on the PMD while in the train carriage. Should there be an abrupt stop, the PMD is bound to run into other commuters sitting nearby.

I am surprised that the station staff allowed the schoolboys to ride PMDs inside the station.

For safety reasons, PMDs should be folded up as riders enter a station. Riders who refuse to do so should be barred from entering the station.

A few weeks back, I saw a boy on a scooter speeding down the slide at a playground although there was another boy further down the slide. The second boy was so terrified that he jumped off the slide.

Why do people allow their children to ride on scooters at the playground? Should there be an accident, who should be hauled to court?

I wonder whether schools allow students to enter with PMDs? If so, would the devices be new ammunition for school bullies?

Where do the authorities stand on these issues? What measures can be taken?

Esther Chin Siew Lan