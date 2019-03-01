Review PMD-sharing applications thoroughly

I hope the Land Transport Authority will thoroughly review the applications of those applying for the device-sharing licence before granting them (14 companies in the running for PMD-sharing licence, Feb 13).

There have been countless violations of traffic rules, accidents and near-misses by users of these personal mobility devices.

Also, many food deliverymen use such devices while carrying large baggage, and zip across road intersections. This poses a hazard to other motorists as well as pedestrians.

Neo Poh Goon