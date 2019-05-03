Reverse-flow scheme worth extending to other roads

I firmly believe that traffic conditions in Singapore can be improved through better traffic management (Study on feasibility of reverse flow on PIE, KJE, April 20).

While it is true that traffic jams occur at peak hours, the same cannot be said of off-peak hours, and school holidays. Roads are clear and smooth during these periods.

I commute to work daily via Clementi Road, which was recently widened.

In the mornings, the traffic heading in the direction of the National University of Singapore is packed with cars, while the traffic towards Bukit Timah is light. In the evenings, the traffic condition is the opposite - heavy towards Bukit Timah and light on the other side.

Having a reverse-flow scheme here - allowing more lanes to be allocated according to demand over the course of a day - will help alleviate traffic conditions.

I hope the Land Transport Authority can extend the study of reverse flow of traffic on other roads too.

Tan Kah Hong