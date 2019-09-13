Relaunch Orchid series dollar notes

As a Singaporean born in the 60s, I still recall vividly the different sprays of orchids pictured in the currency notes used at the time.

The Orchid series of currency notes should be relaunched as part of Singapore's Bicentennial celebrations and as a symbol to unite Singaporeans. After all, the Vanda Miss Joaquim, our national flower, is an orchid.

Mr Mah Bow Tan once said: "As the flower most associated with hybrids, the orchid is also a symbol of our multicultural heritage. It is representative of the harmony among our ethnic communities, as well as with our many foreign visitors."

To the rest of the world, our Botanic Gardens are synonymous with orchids, and the gold-plated orchid jewellery made by Risis have become symbols of the dazzling heights that Singapore is capable of.

Osman V.P. Mohamed