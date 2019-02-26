Regulate vehicle speed at junctions, pedestrian crossings

As Singapore's population ages, the issue of road safety for senior citizens needs to be seriously addressed (Jaywalking elderly pedestrians remain a concern, Feb 22).

Being physically less mobile as well as in some cases suffering from vision or hearing deficiencies, I believe senior citizens need the protection of the law and not just road safety education.

Many drivers tend to accelerate when they approach junctions or traffic lights, hoping to pass before the light turns red.

This becomes a problem when pedestrians, especially the elderly, cross in such places.

To prevent such accidents from occurring, we need to regulate the maximum speed vehicles can be travelling at when they approach junctions and pedestrian crossings.

Cameras can be installed at these places to assist with this.

Driving schools should also impart the importance of slowing down at junctions and pedestrian crossings, even if the traffic light is in a driver's favour.

I have observed elderly pedestrians struggling to make it safely across junctions before the traffic light changes, and many seem unaware of the Green Man + which gives them additional time to cross.

Drivers need to play their part and be socially responsible by slowing down before junctions and pedestrian crossings.

Seah Yam Meng