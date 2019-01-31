Reach out and chat to build better interreligious understanding

It is worrying that an adult Singaporean would walk around in public wearing an offensive T-shirt that not only disrespects the Muslim community, but also potentially threatens our racial and religious harmony (Don't take racial and religious tolerance for granted, by Mr Gurmit Singh Kullar; Jan 23).

Singapore is not immune to threats that can undermine our unity.

It is important to foster greater inter-religious understanding through meaningful dialogue in our schools, workplaces and neighbourhoods, to break down harmful stereotypes and prejudices.

Last year, the Singapore Kindness Movement organised a mass iftar, or breaking of fast, session to mark the first weekend of Ramadan.

It was heart-warming to see people of all races and religions bonding over a meal.

Kindness is not just the act of doing something for others, but also having empathy, understanding and respect towards someone that is of a different race, religion or nationality.

Reach out and have a friendly discourse, while acknowledging and respecting different beliefs.

We can make it a point to celebrate religious events with our friends and colleagues by, for example, wishing our Muslim friends "Selamat Hari Raya".

We should appreciate our differences, and treat one another with thoughtfulness and sensitivity.

William Wan (Dr)

General Secretary

Singapore Kindness Movement