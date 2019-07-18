Protect consumers from unethical sales tactics

Have you ever noticed the perpetual fire sale a discount store holds at every outlet? Have you browsed online for an item and become excited that it is on sale - except that it is always on sale at that ridiculous rate?

Then there are retailers that claim that what you buy includes a gift worth over $100.

These tactics often do not give consumers a better deal; it confuses them and tricks them into buying something.

No doubt, savvy consumers, will trawl the Web or compare prices at different shops to ensure they get the best value for their money.

The practice of manipulating prices of goods is illegal in some countries as consumers ought to have the correct and best information available to make their choice.

If the Government intends to increase the goods and services tax (GST) in the coming years, it should do more to ensure that consumers are protected from schemes that confuse them into spending more than they should.

Arnold Aik Tai Kim