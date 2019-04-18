PMD users continue to be reckless

Two days ago, I was nearly hit by a speeding e-scooter as I stepped out of the bus service 317 along Yio Chu Kang Link, opposite the stadium.

Had I alighted a fraction of a second earlier, the young person on the e-scooter would have collided into me.

I have no doubts that I would have been seriously injured and would have landed in hospital as I am a frail, 73-year-old man.

I just do not understand why these personal mobility device users, teenagers in particular, have to be so reckless and careless while on these machines.

Some of these teenagers also have their girlfriends riding pillion.

Because of manpower constrains, the authorities can do only so much, and these users continue to ride and use their devices in any manner they choose.

Some serious action needs to be taken.

Neo Poh Goon