Place that provides domestic helpers with healthy activities

Domestic helpers gather in open spaces for recreation on their days off, but many of them are not aware that there are other places which offer them programmes in premises that have shelter and security (On their days off, domestic helpers head to the parks; July 18).

One such place is the Fast Clubhouse.

In Singapore, many non-governmental organisations and charities have hobbies such as crochet, flower making, flower arrangement as well as social activities like celebrations of national day and other festivities.

Even better, there are skills training sessions, the likes of which include classes for cooking, baking, computer literacy and English language, where the domestic workers can improve themselves at affordable rates.

In these places, the domestic workers get to interact with like-minded peers.

We have received feedback that domestic workers are pleased to have found a place that offers such programmes in safe and comfortable premises and where they have many friends from their home countries.

They also said that they would be happier if more domestic workers were aware and made use of these programmes, or at the other non-governmental organisations.

At Fast, we always hope that domestic workers spend their leisure time meaningfully.

All are welcome to our Fast Befriender Clubhouse at 2985 Jalan Bukit Merah, which will always be a home away from home.

Seah Seng Choon

President

Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support & Training