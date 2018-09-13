Parks here need more playgrounds

I refer to the letter by Mr Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar (Stop turning soft running tracks into concrete ones; Sept 12).

I wish to make another suggestion to the National Parks Board (NParks) for improving the experience of park users.

I would like to urge NParks to look at having more playgrounds in Pasir Ris Park, East Coast Park and the Southern Ridges.

I live in Jalan Loyang Besar which is a five-minute walk from Pasir Ris Park Area 1. There are no playgrounds in Pasir Ris Park Area 1 or even Area 2.

The nearest is a mega-playground in Pasir Ris Park Area 3, which is a good 2km away.

Getting there by public transport entails a 40-minute bus ride with a transfer.

Similarly, the entire 10km or so stretch of East Coast Park has only one playground - near the McDonald's restaurant.

Telok Blangah Hill Park, which I visited recently, does not have a playground at all.

After my recent vacation to Brisbane, I have realised that playgrounds are ubiquitous in their parks.

They are under canopy covers and are tastefully designed.

Having more playgrounds at the coastal parks of Pasir Ris and East Coast would disperse the crowds, and allow children to have a more enjoyable experience.

Furthermore, with new condominium developments around Pasir Ris Park, these playgrounds would serve as a community meeting point to promote community cohesion.

Lee Yong Se