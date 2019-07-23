Output quality doesn't mean more workers, longer hours

I was disappointed at the call for people to remain longer in the workforce as a way to resolve Singapore's low birth rate. (S'poreans can help offset low birth rates if more work longer: Amy Khor, July 10).

Has Singapore exhausted all avenues to encourage more births? Have we given up the push to raise productivity at work?

Why are we equating output with how long and how many people are working?

There needs to be a change in thinking that quality of output depends on how many workers there are and how many hours or years of work they put in.

Ng Jit Cheng