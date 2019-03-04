NTUC Income doesn't dictate cost of medical report

We thank Mr Chow Keng Kwok for his letter (Why charge $100 for medical report?, Feb 27).

NTUC Income (Income) would like to take the opportunity to clarify the requirement for medical reports to support insurance claims.

The information included in the Inpatient Discharge Summary is typically limited to the patient's medical condition and the treatment prescribed.

However, a medical report provides the insurer additional information, such as the patient's medical history, including the onset of the medical condition, previous treatment received, as well as information on other co-existing conditions, if any, to support the claim assessment.

This is a standard practice of claims adjudication, and it applies to Income's foreign maid insurance and other insurance types where medical cover and claim are involved.

Income does not determine the fees to obtain the medical report, and will reimburse the amount paid to policyholders if claims are payable.

Annie Chua (Ms)

Vice President and Head, Personal Lines

NTUC Income