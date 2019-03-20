NParks needs to give more info on Ubin policies

The National Parks Board's (NParks) reply did not address my query on how it came to the conclusion that it has "not observed any discernible drop in visitorship since" it stopped tracking visitor numbers in 2010 (NParks working to preserve Ubin's rusticity, March 18).

It should provide the public with conclusive evidence that the visitorship has indeed not dropped, contrary to the anecdotal feedback I have heard.

NParks also said that it is working with the Ubin villagers on their "concerns about their leases and the structures they built".

Perhaps NParks could keep the public updated on how exactly it will be addressing the housing concerns of our fellow Singaporeans.

I look forward to NParks reassuring Singaporeans on these two matters.

I agree that environmental conservation and maintaining Pulau Ubin's rustic culture is important, and I am heartened that NParks has adopted certain measures to do so.

However, it should also strive to educate the public on its policies for harmonious coexistence with nature.

Adam Reutens-Tan