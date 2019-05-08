NAC set on strengthening arts sector

We thank Ms Dawn Chen Wenhui for her letter (Arts groups, charities need to raise customer service standards, May 2).

The National Arts Council (NAC) agrees that the arts sector needs groups which are well-organised and mindful of customer needs.

Through our various developmental initiatives and grants framework, we are committed to strengthening the management capabilities of arts organisations.

Developing good governance and complying with the Code of Governance for Charities and Institutions of a Public Character, where applicable, will build a positive image of arts organisations with the public.

Since 2016, companies supported under the Major Company scheme are given the opportunity to participate in the Pulse Check programme developed by the Centre for Non-Profit Leadership.

The programme allows boards of non-profit organisations to better review their internal plans and objectives.

Singapore's arts scene is diverse - ranging from professional organisations to smaller groups comprising serious hobbyists.

We hope Singaporeans will support these home-grown talents. We will continue to professionalise the arts sector even as we do more in the area of audience development and outreach.

Yeoh Phee Suan

Director, Communications, Marketing & Digital Strategy

National Arts Council