Make bus rides more family-friendly

It has been more than a year since the Family-Friendly Transport Advisory Panel presented its recommendations, among which was to allow rear door boarding and tap-in for commuters with open strollers.

My experience with SMRT buses is that parents with open strollers are not allowed to do this as yet. I was told that SMRT was following Land Transport Authority (LTA) guidelines.

Allowing boarding and tap-in from the rear will bring more convenience to parents with babies and encourage more parents to switch from cars to buses.

I hope the authorities will follow up on the recommendations by the panel, and update the guideline on open strollers.

Long Junhong