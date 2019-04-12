Look beyond just building new links

The solution to delivering 250,000 to 300,000 people through the Causeway on a daily basis more effectively (Malaysia looking at affordable alternatives to RTS Link Project, April 10) lies in more than just establishing a third or fourth link, as previously suggested by the Malaysian Prime Minister.

A duplication of existing ineffectual systems will bring few gains in production.

Multi-million-dollar hardware will take years to construct, causing inconvenience during the process, and is not guaranteed to be free from the inefficiencies plaguing the present two links.

Shouldn't we look at improving the efficiency of the links through better manpower deployment?

How many times have we wondered how much smoother traffic would be if all the booths were operational and more immigration officers deployed?

And if Electronic Road Pricing is so effective at regulating traffic flow along Singapore roads, wouldn't a similar system of tolls work on either side of the Causeway and Second Link so long as there is the political will to enforce it?

This would also help to pay for the much-needed increase in manpower deployed.

Can electronic clearance for bus commuters be improved, so they do not have to stand in line for hours to clear immigration, especially as buses can transport people across the links much more efficiently?

The existing rail service, too, can be improved, giving it greater capacity and frequency, and have better connectivity to buses and private transportation on either end.

And have we considered a ferry service, like the Star Ferry that runs in Hong Kong?

Ferry terminals are much cheaper than bridges to construct.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)