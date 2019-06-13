LED lights on cars can cause momentary blindness

Many new cars are being fitted with LED lights.

While LED lights come with benefits, such as being more energy-efficient, long-lasting and are cheaper, their main drawback is that they are too bright.

Often, they can cause momentary blindness for drivers on the road.

More often than not, many drivers on the road at night are tired after a long day at work and are eager to drive home quickly. Add to that the glare from these lights, and the driver's judgment may be impaired momentarily, leading to an accident.

Does the Land Transport Authority conduct quality checks to regulate the appropriate use of such lights?

Action ought to be taken against drivers who deliberately switch to their high beam to irritate other road users.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong