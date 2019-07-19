ITE students must believe they can do well in life

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung hit the nail on the head when he expressed his confidence that many more Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students will find success on academic and professional tracks (Many more from ITE can shine in academic, professional fields: Ong Ye Kung, July 18).

Students who pursue the ITE path have traditionally been perceived as rejects.

This is clearly no longer the case, especially now when it is more widely accepted that there are many pathways to success.

ITE students should know that the sky is the limit for them, and that they should not be afraid of "hard ceilings", and to realise their full potential in whatever academic or professional endeavours they choose to pursue in life.

The best seller Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind And Defy The Odds tells the remarkable true life story of retired US Navy Seal and army Ranger turned life coach and endurance athlete David Goggins, and how he triumphed over a series of bad hands life dealt him early in his life.

Indeed, our youth should know that wherever they are from - whether it is ITE, polytechnic or junior college - the sky's the limit and they can realise their full potential as long as they are willing to work hard.

Woon Wee Min