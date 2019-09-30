Inappropriate to use children to promote political parties

I recently came across a video on social media by the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) advertising its revamped website and giving an update on its public outreach efforts.

I am concerned to see a child anchoring the minute-long video and promoting the party brand. The child appears to be of primary school age and I doubt that she has the maturity to understand partisan party politics. Was she merely reading off a prepared script or truly expressing her views of the party?

Does the Election Department have guidelines regarding the use of minors in political advertising? It seems inappropriate for children to be used as the face of a political party - be it the People's Action Party or the opposition - to advance its agenda. Children should not be involved in conveying a party's message directly.

Sean Lim Wei Xin