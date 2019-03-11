IMDA's initial green light for band baffling

I am perplexed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) initial decision to allow Swedish band Watain to perform live here (IMDA pulls plug on gig hours before Swedish band's show, March 8).

Watain has a well-known track record of insulting religions and inciting violence.

Given our multi-religious society and efforts to maintain religious harmony, I fail to understand how IMDA gave its permission, even if it came with stringent restrictions.

Something offensive could easily have been uttered in the heat of the moment.

Doing damage control after the horse has bolted is never a satisfactory outcome.

As this will not be the last time that IMDA processes applications for these types of performances, I am curious about the rationale for the initial approval of the concert.

Stephen Chua