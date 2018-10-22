ICA trying out other immigration clearance technologies

We thank Mr Hong Tack Weng for his letter (Improve automated immigration clearance processes; Oct 17).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority is constantly on the lookout for ways to improve immigration clearance at our checkpoints.

For travellers with poor quality of thumbprints, we can enrol their other fingerprints to facilitate their usage of the automated clearance.

We have been exploring the use of other biometric recognition technologies. For example, we are currently conducting trials at selected checkpoints to scan travellers' iris and facial images to determine the most effective and efficient immigration clearance technology.

The use of such biometric identifiers will complement our existing identification methods, and facilitate immigration clearance without compromising security.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public & Internal Communications

Corporate Communications Division

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority